'This is the strongest Indian ODI team in history': Dinesh Karthik drops staggering statement ahead of World Cup semis

Having already confirmed their position as table toppers, unbeaten India have been in dominating form at the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co. have played eight matches and have bagged victories in all of them. Having already confirmed their spot in the semi-finals, India will take on Netherlands in their final league fixture, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

2023 World Cup: India are unbeaten.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hosts have dominated in all departments for India, with Virat Kohli currently third in the run chart. The former India captain has smacked 543 runs in eight matches, packed with two centuries and five half-centuries. Captain Rohit, who has got a ton and two fifties, is fifth in the list, with 442 runs in eight matches.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Shami is fourth in the wicket-takers list, with 16 scalps. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets for India, Ravindra Jadeja has picked 14, Kuldeep Yadav 12 and Mohammed Siraj has got 10.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik pointed out that this could probably be the 'strongest' Indian ODI team in history. "I'm going out on a limb to say this but this Indian team is probably the strongest team that India has ever had in ODIs. In World Cups for sure. There's no Indian team that has dominated like this current 2023 team. You have to pit it against other Indian teams which have done very well but it will run other teams very close to it being the greatest ODI team ever in terms of performances and pressure," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is confirmed that India will have their semi-final fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will most probably face New Zealand, but even Pakistan and Afghanistan are chasing that berth currently. Giving some advice to Rohit, Karthik said, "It's in Mumbai, the first big decision, if they win the toss, will be if they would bat first or bowl first because there will be dew but then they will have to get past that first spell. The first 10 overs the ball swings and moves. There's no question what the level is going to be till the finals. It's going to be the same XI. Every players has ticked the box and is looking good for the semis."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON