'This man sitting here... he could've gone to play other leagues': Pakistan legend's huge on-air remark on Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's star all-rounder Shoaib Malik was a notable absence in the side's T20 World Cup squad. Malik, who had represented the side in the marquee tournament last year, was snubbed from the 15-member squad despite multiple former Pakistan cricketers vouching their support for the veteran star. Earlier this week, Malik, who is now a part of an expert panel on Pakistan news channel for the T20 World Cup, was joined by former cricketers Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Misbah-ul-Haq in a show where Malik's snub was discussed at length.

The conversation began with a fan's question on the reason behind another Pakistan all-rounder, Imad Wasim's departure from the side's squad. While Waqar, who had been the head coach of Pakistan in the past, stated that Imad preferred to play in international leagues rather than the country's first-class cricket, he also made a statement on Shoaib Malik.

Also read: ‘…If we leave the country’: BCCI president Roger Binny addresses India’s stance over travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup

“He (Imad Wasim) was off-the-boil. You need to respect the first-class cricket. If you go around the world and play other leagues, you are basically not respecting your first-class cricket. Those who are performing in local tournaments should be considered. Selectors were very clear about it,” said Waqar Younis on A Sports.

Giving an example of Malik, Waqar further stated that the all-rounder could have followed Imad and played international leagues, but instead gave himself a chance to be picked for the T20 World Cup squad by playing in Pakistan. The 40-year-old star had been playing in the National T20 Cup ahead of the selection for the World Cup squad.

“I'll give you the prime example here. This man (Shoaib Malik) is sitting here. Don't you think he could have gone to play in CPL and other leagues? He could have. But he gave himself a chance to play for Pakistan in this World Cup. Unfortunately he wasn't selected for the World Cup and that's fine. You tried your best and you have your best shot,” said Waqar.

“He made the sacrifice. That's the risk you had to take.”

