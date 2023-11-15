This time for South Africa?

Some of the most lasting memories of the World Cup have not been of winners. Cue South Africa here, in any random manner you deem fit. Shaun Pollock sinking in his seat after getting the Duckworth/Lewis par score wrong in 2003, losing the middle-overs plot in the quarter-finals of 1996 and 2011 or the last-ball defeat in the 2015 semi-final—these were exits and more, even scars for some. Mother of travesties struck when the SCG scoreboard flashed “South Africa to win need 22 runs off 1 ball” in their 1992 semi-final against England. Mention 1999 though and it inevitably draws a prolonged pause.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock (C) gestures during a practice session at the Eden Garden Cricket Stadium in Kolkata(AFP)

Almost 25 years now and still there has been no plausible explanation to what exactly transpired in those milliseconds after Lance Klusener called Allan Donald for that single. That tied semi-final gave the world the rush of a lifetime at South Africa’s expense but it was also an epitome of how talent, skill and intent aren’t enough sometimes. And also, the unfairness of life, something Klusener knows best. “We see India, Australia lose tight games as well but no one calls them chokers,” he had told HT before the 2019 World Cup. “To me, it’s a bit of a stupid comment or tag. But at the same time, it’s not going to go away till South Africa wins one of these ICC tournaments.”

So here we are, at another World Cup, ahead of another semi-final. Is it coincidence that more often than not at this stage South Africa run into either New Zealand, or more ominously, Australia? There was 1999, and then 2007, defeats with different margins in different manners, but defeat nevertheless. These are different times too. Australia are far less brusque, far more gracious, but not without their winning edge. This is a more inclusive South Africa too, honest enough to spell out that the stage — and not Australia specifically — triggers the jitters.

Sharp and steady at the start, messy in the playoffs, this has been the overarching narrative South Africa have to correct at one level. “There's been an acknowledgement of the emotions,” said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Wednesday. “I don't think you can deny or run away with that, but there's also solutions or mechanisms that have been given as to how to deal with that anxiety if you feel it overwhelms you.”

If South Africa have the misfortune of never reaching a World Cup final, never have Australia failed at this stage. This time too, they look primed for another crack at the title. “I think what helps us is we've got a lot of guys that have been in this situation before that have won one day World Cup, T20 World Cup, various other tournaments in big moments,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “You can draw on that in the middle of the contest.”

There is also a recent, more favourable history for South Africa. Four wins in their last four matches against Australia, 55 overall to be the only team to sit on a positive win-loss record over Australia, this team—at least on paper—has the wherewithals to upstage Australia. Cummins, of course, dismissed it. “I don't think it counts for too much,” he said. “They're a team we've played quite a lot and know quite well. But as you said, this week it's probably going to be quite different to say the South African series that we just played against them a couple of months ago.”

That South Africa too are thinking on similar lines was evident when Bavuma said they aren’t coming up “against a Mickey Mouse team”. And while the tag of semi-finals is bound to hype up a litany of worries—Bavuma’s match-fitness, rain predictions and the general anxiety over playing spin in both sides—that have existed to different degrees in the past too, more deep-seated is the insecurity over chasing.

Which is exactly what Australia is expected to thrust South Africa into doing if they win the toss. Which is also why the onus is on South Africa to be as poised about chasing as they have been about setting targets in this World Cup. That means Quinton de Kock needs to take guard with the renewed focus of assuring a steady start. With Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram to follow suit. Nothing over the top, nothing too panic-stricken, and that should be enough to ruffle Australia’s feathers.

All of that is subject to South Africa showing up at the semi-finals alert and aware. Which they can. If South Africa win?

“It would be massive,” said Bavuma. “I've tried not to really allow myself to get into that space. But I guess you're forcing me to acknowledge that occasion. It's obviously something that I'll be looking forward to. It's something that I'll savor at that moment. With that opportunity, I know it will mean a lot for the family and people back home. And obviously it would be nice to be having another press conference with you guys on the 18th of November. But yes, trying not to get too much into all those emotions. Let's see it as just another game.”

That’s all South Africa really need to do.

