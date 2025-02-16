'This was no joke. You are hiding your failures...': Ashwin tears into England star for comments during India series

Ben Duckett was once again in the news for comments he made during the recently-concluded ODI series against India, continuing to earn himself a reputation as a player who often finds himself on the receiving end of public ire due to his comments. England's Ben Duckett plays a shot.(PTI)

Following his remarks regarding England not caring about the results in the ODI series against India ahead of the 3-0 whitewash, Duckett came under fire from many in the English media for his lax approach to important bilateral series, even with a major tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy coming up.

The latest person to criticise Duckett is former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who used his Youtube channel to take a hit at Duckett regarding this matter and also previous controversial statements.

"No matter what Ben Duckett says, going into the Champions Trophy, this series loss will create a big dent to their confidence,” said Ashwin. “Ben Duckett has said similar things in the past too, saying Yashasvi Jaiswal has learnt to play aggressive cricket from England’s Bazball style."

‘This was no joke…’

Duckett became the end of many memes and jokes after that comment, with any attacking innings across the world receiving taglines such as ‘credit to Ben Duckett’ in response. However, Ashwin saw this as a telling factor of why English cricket is slightly stuck at the moment.

“I know Ben Duckett and his penchant for humor... but this was no joke and it is like you are hiding your failures behind humor,” warned Ashwin, critical of England’s response to a heavy 3-0 whitewash loss right on the eve of the Champions Trophy.

“Your 2023 ODI World Cup was pretty bad as well,” added Ashwin. “It isn’t like they are in bad form over two to three months. It has been the case for four years now. Despite having such a talented group they are not able to justify their potential.”

England struggled massively throughout the white-ball tour of India, losing 7 matches and only winning the solitary one in the T20Is. England have shown a clear weakness with regards to spin, in both halves of the game, and that will be a big concern heading into the Champions Trophy.