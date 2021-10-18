Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'This was on the cards': Salman Butt backs Rahul Dravid as India's next coach, gives reasons
cricket

'This was on the cards': Salman Butt backs Rahul Dravid as India's next coach, gives reasons

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt explained why "The Wall", Dravid, is a deserving candidate to take up one of the most challenging roles in modern cricket.
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:06 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Ever since the news of Rahul Dravid being the chief contender to become Team India's next head coach broke, the cricketing fraternity has been taken by a storm. Ravi Shastri's tenure ends after the culmination of the T20 World Cup and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opined why this, should it actually happen, was bound to happen.

Former cricketer Dravid was the head of India's National Cricket Academy (NCA) and also coached the Indian U-19 and India A squads. While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt explained why "The Wall", Dravid, is a deserving candidate to take up one of the most challenging roles in modern cricket.

Also read: India vs England, T20 World Cup: When & where to watch India vs England warm-up match Live on TV

"This was on the cards that Rahul Dravid was going become India's coach after Ravi Shastri's retirement. He justified his role with the India A and India U-19 squads, and as the director of India's national academy (NCA). He has given Indian cricket finished products, so he will deservingly take up the role.

RELATED STORIES

"No doubt he was a great player but his player development program has its own standing. There are enough reasons why he should be with the team," elaborated Butt.

When asked, by a fan on the live broadcast, about the difference between working with a junior national side and the international team, Butt said:

"Both positions have different demands. In one place, you work more on technical development and at a lower level. When you come up, you work more on the strategic end. You work with technically finished products and discussions with them are of taking their game to the next level. They differ from match to match, series to series, and venue to venue. It is more about fine-tuning players and managing their workload," revealed Butt.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup warm-up Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Kohli explains why Ashwin was selected over wrist spinners for T20 World Cup

Suresh Raina urges Team India 'to do it for Virat Kohli' at T20 World Cup

Scotland stun fancied Bangladesh by 6 runs on first day of T20 World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP