Thisara Perera asks Sri Lanka Cricket to intervene after social media altercation with Lasith Malinga’s wife

Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Thisara Perera has written to Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva asking the board to intervene after an altercation with Lasith Malinga’s wife on Facebook, according to ESPNCricinfo. Perera wrote, “We have become the laughing stock of a whole country all because of one person’s personal vendetta”.

Tanya Perera, Malinga’s wife, allegedly accused Thisara of asking Sri Lanka’s sports minister help for securing his place in the Sri Lanka team in a Facebook post, earlier this month. Perera defended himself by showing his excellent ODI record in 2018. But after another alleged post directed towards him, Perera decided to write a letter to the SLC CEO.

“When these kinds of accusations are made by the incumbent captain’s wife on social media, it is hard to prevent the general public from believing and further slandering me in various ways,” wrote Perera.

“There has been a general sense of unease in the dressing room ever since (the Facebook post) and to be honest the environment was rather unpleasant for the youngsters especially when two senior players were not on the same page. We cannot play as a team with friction. The leadership’s role is to create stability and unity within the team even before one could start with a game plan. In this instant I regret to say we had none of the above,” added Perera.

Malinga was appointed captain of the limited-overs teams ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand in January. Perera was the captain of the limited-overs team in 2017. He led the island nation when they toured Pakistan for the first time since the terror attack in 2009.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:33 IST