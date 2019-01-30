India vs New Zealand: Numbers reveal how an MS Dhoni masterstroke changed Rohit Sharma’s career

Back in 2013, Rohit Sharma was questioning his every move in international cricket, he was in the middle order, had played only a handful of ‘attractive’ innings and his career was meandering along. Yes, there was talent and potential, but the return, despite the long rope given to him, was not substantial.

And then, MS Dhoni had enough. He bumped up Rohit to the top of the order and asked him to face the new ball in One Day Internationals, a brush of genius they say, as Rohit has not looked back ever since. From churning out very average numbers in ODIs, he has become perhaps best opener in this format.

His average has seen a growth of 53.21% since his first 50 matches to his current position in ODI cricket. Such has been his dominance that in the last 49 ODIs he has scored a fifty-plus score after every 2 innings and an ODI ton after every 4 innings. As an opener, he has an average of 58.32 which is the best by an opener with a minimum of 5000 ODI runs.

He has a set template to his innings - watchful against the new ball, and then slowly expanding before he unleashes his strokes towards the end of the innings. His conversion rate as an opener is 42.55 % which is second only to former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs.

