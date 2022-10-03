'Thought there was...': David Miller opens up on scary snake incident, which halted play in Guwahati's 2nd IND-SA T20I

With India defeating South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I of their three-match series, the hosts managed to seal a series-clinching 2-0 win at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Other than the intensity of the high-octane clash, the game also saw a scary incident after the seventh over of the first innings when a snake was found on the ground. The cameras showed the Indian openers and South African fielders looking towards something particular, before it shifted to a snake, which appeared on the big screen. It was followed by the ground-staff, who came rushing on to the field to escort the snake off the ground.

After the match, South Africa's David Miller opened up on the incident and stated that he 'thought there was a lot going on there'. The 33-year-old also spoke about the power failure, which halted play during his side's innings.

In the post-match press conference, he said, "It's out of our control. It kind of just gave us a little bit of time of process what happened. Gave us an opportunity to chat about in the powerplay after the first couple of overs went India's way. And then there was the issue with the snake as well. I thought there was a lot going on there."

Chasing a target of 238 runs, the visitors could only reach 221 for three in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 106 runs off 47 balls by Miller. His blistering knock included eight fours and seven sixes but it could prevent a loss for South Africa, who lost by 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh was once again in fine form for India and took two wickets.

Meanwhile, the hosts posted 237 for three in 20 overs, after half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul. Suryakumar smacked 61 runs off 22 balls and opener Rahul hammered 57 off 28 deliveries. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was also in good batting form and clattered 49 runs off 28 balls.

After the match, winning captain Rohit praised his side and said, "All of us came together and said it was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well."

"To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together. I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on 23rd. This is how is game is and we just want to keep him happy."

