Home / Cricket / Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19

Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cape Town
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Three members of the South African women’s cricket squad have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their training camp for a proposed tour of England. The three members, including one support staff, have been withdrawn from the camp by Cricket South Africa (CSA). The camp is scheduled to start in Pretoria from July 27.

“We can confirm that three people have tested positive. The players and support staff that have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days and will take no part in the training camp,” CSA said in a release.

“They have nil to mild symptoms as our medical team continue to closely monitor them in accordance with CSA’s COVID-19 Steering Committee protocols to ensure their well-being. “The players’ return to train and play program will be guided by the CSA Medical Committee’s protocols,” the release stated.

CSA conducted 34 tests on the players and support staff. The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from August 16. South Africa are preparing for a proposed tour of England, part of the preparation for next year’s ICC World Cup, for limited-overs matches in September.

