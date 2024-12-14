‘Three spinners in three Tests’: India's XI ‘surprises’ former cricketers as Jadeja, Akash Deep replace Ashwin, Rana

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. After surrendering the pink ball Test despite getting off to a flying start with a record win in the first Test in Perth, India decided to ring in the changes in their XI, which was deemed as "surprising" by the experts. India brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep into the XI in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana. Ravindra Jadeja came into the XI for the third Test(BCCI - X)

Both Jadeja and Akash Deep warmed the benches in the previous two Tests as India tried different combinations. This time around, they have gone back to their tried-and-tested overseas formula of picking Jadeja as the lone spin-bowling all-rounder. That obviously meant Ashwin, India's all-time second-highest wicket-taker, had to sit out.

Another change came in the pace department. Harshit Rana, who impressed on debut in Perth but was taken to the cleaners by Travis Head in Adelaide, made way for Akash Deep.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said it was a surprise in the first place when India did not start with Jadeja.

"A bit surprised that they started with an off-spinner. Jadeja has been preferred. This has been the way to go," the former all-rounder said on Star Sports.

Former cricketers react to India's XI in Brisbane

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta pointed out India's constant changes in the XI, especially in the spin-bowling department. It was Washington Sundar who started in Perth before being replaced by Ashwin in the pink-ball Test. And now, Jadeja has taken the spot in Brisbane.

"Three tests, three spinners, that's bit of a surprise. In the last five tests, they haven't played with the same XI. But it's good to see Akash deep back in the XI. Jadeja has been a match-winner for a long time," he said.

India captain Rohit said the overcast conditions and the grass on the pitch prompted them to change their strategy of batting first.

"Little bit overcast and little bit of grass, looks a bit soft as well, want to make best use of the conditions. Lot of cricket to be played, both teams have played good cricket in the last two games. Big game for us here, we'll do what is expected of us," he said at the toss.

The record also supports Rohit's decision. Since 2018, the team bowling first has won five out of six Tests at this venue. India has fond memories of this ground. Three years ago, they pulled off one of the greatest chases in Test history to secure a second consecutive series win in Australia.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep