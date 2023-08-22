Tilak, Umran, Shardul, SKY: Dinesh Karthik poses multiple tough questions for Rohit Sharma on India squad

Yes, some big calls were made as overwhelming favourites India finally announced its Asia Cup squad which is expected to get trimmed for the ICC World Cup 2023. From senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal facing the axe to young gun Tilak Varma's sensational call-up, India made several noteworthy changes in its 17-member squad which was confirmed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in New Delhi on Monday.

Karthik wants India to focus on two areas in the Asia Cup for the World Cup at home(AFP-ANI)

After a sensational return to international cricket, India's stand-in skipper in Ireland, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the bowling attack of the Men In Blue at the Asia Cup. Bumrah will be assisted by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and speedster Mohammed Siraj. Posing some tough questions for the Indian think tank, veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has zeroed in on two areas that Rohit Sharma's men should focus on in the Asia Cup for the World Cup at home.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction since Asia Cup setback, uses Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old post to spice up the internet

‘Who is the fourth medium pacer?’

"There are two areas (India must identify at the Asia Cup). No.1. Who is the fourth medium pacer. We have Jasprit (Bumrah), we have (Mohammad) Shami and we have (Mohammad) Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth? Is it going to be Shardul Thakur? Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?," Karthik told the ICC.

The return of Indian batting superstars KL Rahul and Shreyas in the white-ball squad was the biggest takeaway from the squad announcement. While Iyer was declared completely fit, Rahul is added to the squad despite his recent struggles with a niggle. Iyer is set to spearhead the middle order with senior batter Suryakumar Yadav. Interestingly, India have also picked rising star Tilak for the Asia Cup.

'Do we look at Tilak or is Suryakumar that option?'

"Do we need a left-hander? Do we look at Tilak Varma or is Suryakumar (Yadav) that option as he plays all the sweeps that are available in the game, makes it hard for spinners and is a very good player of spin as well. So who is the back-up batter. That is the next question. These are the two areas for me and I think these are the two big things India must be answering during this Asia Cup," Karthik added.

Speaking to media in the national capital, chief selector Agarkar confirmed that Rahul has joined the Indian side as a wicketkeeper-batter. The ex-India cricketer also clarified that only southpaw Ishan Kishan is being looked at as a backup opener in the current squad. India have also roped in power-hitter Sanju Samson as a standby batter for the Asia Cup. Rohit and Co. will kickstart its Asia Cup campaign with the blockbuster clash with Pakistan on September 2.

