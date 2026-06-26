Tilak Varma gets early warning as India's new vice-captain: 'Nobody's place is safe'

Tilak Varma has received a timely warning as he prepares to begin his tenure as India's new T20I vice-captain. The left-hander was handed the role after the selectors opted for a major leadership overhaul despite India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. In a surprising move, Suryakumar Yadav not only lost the captaincy but was also dropped from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as skipper. Axar Patel, who had served as vice-captain, also made way for the 23-year-old Tilak. The promotion marks a significant milestone in Tilak's career but also brings greater expectations and responsibility.

Tilak Varma is the new vice-captain of the India's T20I team.(SLC)

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Mohammad Kaif urged Tilak not to treat the vice-captaincy as a guarantee of a permanent place in India's T20I side. The former India batter stressed that performances remain the only true measure for selection, regardless of a player's leadership role. His remarks reflect the recent trend in Indian cricket, where leadership positions have offered little security. Shubman Gill, despite serving as vice-captain in several T20I series, eventually lost his place in the format and missed out on India's T20 World Cup squad. More recently, Axar Patel was replaced as vice-captain following the latest leadership reshuffle.

“Tilak Varma is the vice-captain, yes. But vice-captains have been dropped before as well. Being vice-captain doesn't mean Tilak Varma's place in the team is guaranteed. If Tilak starts thinking, ‘I'm the vice-captain, my spot is secure,’ that's simply not how this Indian team works. If he wants to keep playing, he'll have to maintain his form. Even a slight dip in form could see him dropped. Axar Patel was the vice-captain before. You'd remember that. He's no longer the vice-captain. The team has now moved on to Tilak," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Kaif further emphasised that no player, regardless of stature or leadership role, can afford to become complacent in the current Indian setup. He said the team management has created an environment where every player must justify their place through consistent performances, with selection decisions being reviewed after every game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaif further emphasised that no player, regardless of stature or leadership role, can afford to become complacent in the current Indian setup. He said the team management has created an environment where every player must justify their place through consistent performances, with selection decisions being reviewed after every game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So in this Indian team, nobody's place is guaranteed. Not even the captain's. There's no permanent vice-captain either. Everyone has to earn their place. Everyone has to perform in every single match. This is a phase in Indian cricket that we've never seen before. That's the mindset of the coaches and selectors now. Your place in the team is on the line every single match. That's why Tilak Varma may start with this team, but his place in the XI is by no means guaranteed going forward," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So in this Indian team, nobody's place is guaranteed. Not even the captain's. There's no permanent vice-captain either. Everyone has to earn their place. Everyone has to perform in every single match. This is a phase in Indian cricket that we've never seen before. That's the mindset of the coaches and selectors now. Your place in the team is on the line every single match. That's why Tilak Varma may start with this team, but his place in the XI is by no means guaranteed going forward," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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