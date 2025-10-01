Tilak Varma heralds comparison with Virat Kohli ‘a matter of pride’ after heroics vs Pakistan: ‘My focus is just…’

Tilak Varma has become a cult hero after playing a match-winning knock under pressure against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Tilak stood tall when things were not going well for India, stitching crucial partnerships in the middle to keep the scoreboard moving in the tricky 147-run chase. The left-handed batter took the onus on himself and held one end when his partners kept changing from the other end and took the team over the line in the big-ticket final. India's Tilak Varma greets fans after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

Varma shared a 57-run stand off 50 balls alongside Sanju Samson (24), but the decisive partnership came with Shivam Dube, who scored 33 off 22. Together, they added 60 runs off 40 balls, turning the match in India’s favour. Varma remained unbeaten on 69 from 53 deliveries, including a vital six off Haris Rauf in the final over. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

After his match-winning, many started comparing his heroics with Virat Kohli's, who has helped India emerge victorious over Pakistan numerous times in the past.

Varma expressed his pride at being mentioned alongside a great like Virat Kohli, but stressed that his main priority remains contributing to India’s victories.

“It is always a matter of pride when you get spoken in the same breath as a legend like Virat bhai. But my focus is just winning the matches for the country," Varma said at a press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.

"I will get sleep only after I win the World Cup": Tilak Varma

Varma savoured India’s hard-fought Asia Cup victory but remains focused on future glory. The young star reflected on his journey since taking up cricket after the 2011 World Cup and emphasised his ultimate goal, which is lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

“I am happy that I could make India win the Asia Cup. I started playing cricket after the 2011 World Cup. The (T20) World Cup is going to take place soon. That is my real aim. I will get sleep only after I win the World Cup," Tilak added