Pakistan face brutal truth over ‘India don't see them as a major threat' among rivals: ‘Bottom of the list’

Former England opener Ravi Bopara boldly claimed that Team India has stopped seeing Pakistan as a major threat on the cricket field. The Men in Blue have recently stamped their authority over Pakistan thrice in the span of two weeks in the Asia Cup. On paper, Pakistan never really seemed to be in the same league as Suryakumar Yadav and his team, who looked far superior in every department — and that dominance showed on the field. Pakistan’s only real resistance came in the final, briefly with the ball, but even then India proved too strong yet again. India stamped their authority over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025.(AFP Images)

Bopara offered a sharp perspective on the India–Pakistan equation, stressing that the Men in Blue no longer regard their neighbours as a significant hurdle. On the Beard Before Wicket podcast, the ex-England opener remarked that Pakistan now rank low on India’s list of genuine cricketing challenges.

"I don't think India see Pakistan as a major threat. They might see England, they might see Australia, New Zealand or South Africa. Pakistan will be at the bottom of that list. The rivalry will be up there, but in terms of them having a team chat, they're saying listen guys, let's not take it too lightly today, just make sure we bury them. I'm sure that's the sort of language that would be spoken in that dressing room," he said on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast.

“'Pakistan are not going to outskill India”

Bopara made it clear that Pakistan can't outskill India, and suggested their plan is to rely one of their players to take over the line with individual brilliance which isn't the case with the Men in Blue.

“They're not going to outskill India. I don't think they think that they can outskill India. What they'll probably be saying in their dressing room is , one of us have day out today and we'll win whereas it is completely different in the Indian side,” he added.

The former English all-rounder pointed out how India’s dominance has left their arch-rivals desperately banking on someone like Fakhar Zaman to deliver a rare match-winning performance.

“They're thinking Fakhar Zaman please have a day out, and it is a shame. There are a lot of people playing cricket in Pakistan and they just haven't been able to get over the line against India,” he concluded.