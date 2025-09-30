Salman Agha lambasted for whining about handshake row with Suryakumar Yadav in Asia Cup 2025: 'You don't deserve it'

Former spinner Amit Mishra has lashed out at Pakistan skipper Salman Agha for taking shots at Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team for the handshake row in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue stamped their authority over Pakistan thrice in the span of two weeks in the recently concluded Asia Cup, including the final. The Indian team throughout the tournament made their stance clear about not shaking hands with the Pakistan players at the toss and after the match, which became the talk of the town. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha during the toss.(AP)

Tensions flared when the Pakistan Cricket Board claimed match referee Andy Pycroft prevented the customary handshake between India’s Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman during the group stage. The PCB even threatened to pull out of the series if Pycroft wasn’t replaced, but the ICC refused to yield to their demand.

Following the final, Pakistan captain Salman Agha complained once more about the supposed ‘disrespect’ from India, who again refused to shake hands with his team.

"What India has done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful," Salman said at the press conference after the final.

Mishra was quick to remind Agha of the fact while declaring that there is no need for India to engage in such gestures against their will.

"Is there any rule that we have to shake hands? We play cricket, we don't want to be friends with you, we don't want to shake hands, it's our wish. Is there any rule in the rule book that we have to shake hands? We have played three matches, and we have defeated you in all three. After that, what do you want? Do you want us to be friends with you? Why should we? It's our wish. We won't do it," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

“I salute the entire Indian team”

Mishra praised Team India for its stance and professionalism, lauding its commitment to play despite tensions and expressing strong disapproval of any unfair treatment.

"I salute the entire Indian team. The Indian team stood by their words. If we wanted, we wouldn't even play the game. If you had fined us, we would have paid it, but we respected you, and played cricket with you. You don't deserve it, it's clear, you don't deserve it," Mishra added.