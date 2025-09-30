Tilak Varma stokes India vs Pakistan ‘no rivalry’ talk, echoes Suryakumar Yadav’s bold claim: ‘I agree with him, but…’

Tilak Varma responded strongly to the ongoing talk about the India–Pakistan rivalry, backing Suryakumar Yadav’s statement that it no longer carries the weight it once did. Tilak played a crucial role in India's Asia Cup triumph with his match-winning knock in the summit clash against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls and took India over the line in a thrilling 147-run chase. India's Tilak Varma celebrates victory at the end of the Asia Cup final.(AFP)

He showed great composure under pressure when India were in a tricky position with the top order falling early.

Although Tilak agreed with his skipper's views of 'no rivalry' left between the two teams, but he also added that Pakistan came prepared for the final.

"I agree with Surya bhai's statement of 'no rivalry' but this is sports and we knew that they will come prepared for the final," Tilak told reporters after returning to India.

The left-handed batter credited India’s victory to their ability to build key partnerships on a tricky pitch that made batting challenging.

"We were expecting that and we were prepared when they took the pace off the ball and the pitch was also not easy to bat on. We made some good partnerships and won the match and are proud of that,” he noted.

Earlier, following the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Surya confidently declared that the India-Pakistan rivalry on the cricket field no longer exists, citing the Men in Blue's dominance over the past few years.

"According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore.

"Tilak Varma rates Asia Cup final knock as his best"

Varma reflected on his standout performances, highlighting his recent final knock against Pakistan as one of the most memorable. Comparing it to his earlier unbeaten 72 against England in Chennai and two centuries in the format, he described the high-pressure victory in the Asia Cup final as the best feeling of his career so far.

"I would rate this as one of the best innings. (Along) with this, I could also rate one more innings which I played earlier in Chennai against England (an unbeaten 72 that steered India to a two-wicket win).

"Of course, playing in the Asia Cup that too against Pakistan under pressure is one of the greatest feelings. So, I would rate this as my one of the best innings compared to my two hundreds. This is the best feeling ever I experienced," he gushed.