'Suryakumar Yadav’s scores are like a pin code these days. He has let me down': Former BCCI selector goes all out

1983 World Cup-winning start Kris Srikkanth expressed his concerns over Suryakumar Yadav's batting form after India's Asia Cup triumph. Surya was impressive with his captaincy during the continental tournament, but failed to replicate the same with the bat. The stylish batter went through a rough patch and scored just 72 runs in the tournament, crossing the 20-run mark only once in the group stage clash against Pakistan—47*. Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible Asia Cup with the bat.(AFP)

In 2025, the form of India’s T20I captain has been far from convincing. He has scraped together only 100 runs across 11 innings, averaging a touch above nine. Extending the numbers to his full tenure as skipper, he has managed just 330 runs in 20 innings, underlining his continued struggles with the bat.

He failed to get going in the last four matches of the Asia Cup and registered a string of low scores—0,5,12, and 1. Chasing a moderate 147-run target, Surya was dismissed cheaply for just 1, which put India in a spot of trouble.

Former India captain Srikkanth didn’t hold back while assessing India’s batting after the Asia Cup final, taking a dig at the skipper's poor form. He compared Surya’s frequent low scores to a “pin code,” and also flagged Shubman Gill’s struggles while noting Pakistan’s batting collapse was even worse.

"Suryakumar Yadav let me down. His scores are like a pin code these days. Both batting lineups had several pin codes, with Pakistan being much worse, of course. But yes, Surya's form is very concerning, along with Shubman Gill," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“Shubman Gill doesn't look very deadly”

He didn't hold back while criticising Shubman's T20 numbers and suggested that with the vice-captaincy, he is expected to get a longer rope.

"Shubman Gill doesn't look very deadly in the T20 format. He is fantastic in Tests and ODIs. Though they made him the vice-captain, with the World Cup coming up, we have to see what they do with him. He wasn't even in my team during the initial selection. But they made him the vice-captain as well," he added.

The former opener also pointed out that the current Indian squad doesn’t appear well-suited for next year’s T20 World Cup, stressing that once the heavyweight teams enter the fray, this lineup may struggle to cope with the pressure and higher standards of competition.

"This team is not the right one for the T20 World Cup. It was enough for the below average sides in this tournament. But if we play with this team in the T20 World Cup, it'll be curtains for us," said Srikkanth.