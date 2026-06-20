Tilak Varma makes his stand clear on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amid scrutiny: ‘No reason to change’

India A captain Tilak Varma has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to continue playing with freedom despite the growing scrutiny around the teenage batter’s form and temperament in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets backing from his India A skipper.(SLC)

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Vaibhav has arrived in the India A setup with huge attention around him, but the transition has not been straightforward. The left-hander has shown flashes of his attacking game, including a quick 44 against Afghanistan A, but he has not yet produced the big match-winning innings expected from him. His starts have kept the discussion alive, while the tense Super Over defeat against Sri Lanka A added another layer of pressure.

The match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla turned dramatic after India A lost in the Super Over. The ending saw heated exchanges involving players from both sides, and Vaibhav also found himself in the middle of the confrontation. That incident brought his temperament under the spotlight, especially because he is still only in the early stages of senior-level cricket.

Tilak Varma Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Sportstar, Tilak admitted that the jump from junior and franchise cricket to the senior men’s level will test Vaibhav, but made it clear that India A are not looking to change his natural game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Sportstar, Tilak admitted that the jump from junior and franchise cricket to the senior men’s level will test Vaibhav, but made it clear that India A are not looking to change his natural game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It will definitely be challenging for him when he makes that transition to the senior men’s team. He’s come from U-19 cricket, had a fantastic IPL and is now representing a senior side. But he’s extremely talented. If he gets going, he can finish games on his own. The most important thing for someone like him is backing. Young players need freedom,” Tilak said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It will definitely be challenging for him when he makes that transition to the senior men’s team. He’s come from U-19 cricket, had a fantastic IPL and is now representing a senior side. But he’s extremely talented. If he gets going, he can finish games on his own. The most important thing for someone like him is backing. Young players need freedom,” Tilak said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That backing is important because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise has been built on fearlessness. His game is not based on caution or survival; it is based on attacking intent. Even in Sri Lanka, where conditions and pressure have tested him, he has looked to impose himself rather than go into a shell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That backing is important because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise has been built on fearlessness. His game is not based on caution or survival; it is based on attacking intent. Even in Sri Lanka, where conditions and pressure have tested him, he has looked to impose himself rather than go into a shell. {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak said his message to the youngster has been simple: keep trusting the same approach that brought him this far.

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“I’ve told him to keep playing his natural game, enjoy and not take pressure. At his age, this is the time to learn and express himself. Whatever he has achieved so far has come from playing positively. There’s no reason to change that,” he said.

The India A captain also revealed that he has personally assured Vaibhav of support from within the dressing room. For a young batter dealing with intense public attention, that kind of captaincy protection can be crucial. Tilak’s comments suggest that India A are treating Vaibhav’s current phase as part of his development rather than as a failure.

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“As captain, I told him I’m always there if he needs anything. Just keep learning, keep enjoying the game and trust your strengths. So, we are backing him and hoping that he comes good in the final. And, if he gets going, we all know what he’s capable of doing. I hope he keeps going in the final,” Tilak added.

The final against Sri Lanka A now gives Vaibhav another chance to shift the narrative. After the Super Over heartbreak, the confrontation controversy and the debate around his unconverted starts, a strong performance would immediately put the focus back on his batting.

For Tilak Varma, however, the bigger point is clear. Vaibhav does not need to become safer to survive senior cricket. He needs support, patience and the freedom to keep learning while staying true to the positive game that made him one of Indian cricket’s most-watched young players.

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