IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: Now-or-never for Rohit Sharma as Harshit Rana returns for India

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IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: Rohit Sharma has had an underwhelming series

IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: It has been a completely dominant show by the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and India would hope to conclude the series on a high by winning the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The series is already decided, and the final ODI would give the hosts a chance to try out certain things ahead of the ODI World Cup. On the eve of the final match, the BCCI confirmed the addition of Harshit Rana to the squad after he completed his recovery process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. All eyes will once again be on Rohit Sharma as the former India captain has had an underwhelming series with the bat. He was looking good in the Lucknow ODI, but a jaffa bowled by Rashid Khan resulted in his dismissal for 48. The Hitman also had a below par IPL 2026 and the pressure is truly mounting as he looks to end the debate around his place for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in Chennai, and Shubman Gill will come down at No.3. On the eve of the game, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ruled out the possibility of KL Rahul batting at No.3, saying Jaiswal will get another go. ...Read More

All eyes will once again be on Rohit Sharma as the former India captain has had an underwhelming series with the bat. He was looking good in the Lucknow ODI, but a jaffa bowled by Rashid Khan resulted in his dismissal for 48. The Hitman also had a below par IPL 2026 and the pressure is truly mounting as he looks to end the debate around his place for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in Chennai, and Shubman Gill will come down at No.3. On the eve of the game, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ruled out the possibility of KL Rahul batting at No.3, saying Jaiswal will get another go.