Tilak Varma saves special celebration for Rohit Sharma after match-winning knock; MI legend can't stop smiling

Tilak Varma hit a fantastic 75* off just 33 deliveries to drag Mumbai Indians over the line in a terrific showcase of power-hitting, in which he struck six sixes and as many fours to haul down 201 alongside Will Jacks in a cracking finish. After hitting the winning runs by helping along Xavier Bartlett for six over fine leg, a pumped-up Tilak tore off his helmet and went charging towards the MI dugout in celebration, preserving a special mention for one particular player.

Tilak Varma celebrates with a message to Rohit Sharma.(AP Photo)

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Broadcast cameras captured an ecstatic Tilak celebrate right to the dugout, before throwing up the numbers four and five on his hands – a clear reference to former MI captain and team legend Rohit Sharma, who dons that shirt number and has become a mentor for the younger players in the MI team. Tilak also proceeded to point right at an equally joyous Rohit, who was on his feet applauding the younger cricketer’s effort.

Rohit embraces Tilak after match

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{{^usCountry}} Later, as the teams shook hands, Rohit went up to Tilak and embraced him with a massive smile on his face, clearly chuffed to bits for the effort and quality of hitting put on show by Tilak. Although the left-handed batter has had his detractors in recent months, he has shown up time after time in pressure situations for India and MI alike – after a century earlier in this season, this was yet another match-winning knock from his bat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, as the teams shook hands, Rohit went up to Tilak and embraced him with a massive smile on his face, clearly chuffed to bits for the effort and quality of hitting put on show by Tilak. Although the left-handed batter has had his detractors in recent months, he has shown up time after time in pressure situations for India and MI alike – after a century earlier in this season, this was yet another match-winning knock from his bat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tilak’s batting effort right at the death overs showed his proficiency in hitting pace late on in the innings, via his ability to manufacture unorthodox shots when needed but particularly through his ability to hold a stable base and hit with power to all parts of the ground. Some of his shots off the front foot are certainly reminiscent of Rohit himself, especially the ease of the bat flow and the strength both are able to generate even with controlled swings. The impact Rohit has had on one of the players to lead India's next generation cannot be understated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tilak’s batting effort right at the death overs showed his proficiency in hitting pace late on in the innings, via his ability to manufacture unorthodox shots when needed but particularly through his ability to hold a stable base and hit with power to all parts of the ground. Some of his shots off the front foot are certainly reminiscent of Rohit himself, especially the ease of the bat flow and the strength both are able to generate even with controlled swings. The impact Rohit has had on one of the players to lead India's next generation cannot be understated. {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak was provided ample support from Will Jacks, while Rohit himself was aware that his slowish innings of 25(26) was bailed out by the power showcase at the end – a little bit of relief mixed into his reaction after match’s end.

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