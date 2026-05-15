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Tilak Varma saves special celebration for Rohit Sharma after match-winning knock; MI legend can't stop smiling

Tilak Varma blasted six sixes to get MI over the line against PBKS, and had only one man on his mind to thank and celebrate with after his fireworks.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 02:18 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Tilak Varma hit a fantastic 75* off just 33 deliveries to drag Mumbai Indians over the line in a terrific showcase of power-hitting, in which he struck six sixes and as many fours to haul down 201 alongside Will Jacks in a cracking finish. After hitting the winning runs by helping along Xavier Bartlett for six over fine leg, a pumped-up Tilak tore off his helmet and went charging towards the MI dugout in celebration, preserving a special mention for one particular player.

Tilak Varma celebrates with a message to Rohit Sharma.(AP Photo)

Broadcast cameras captured an ecstatic Tilak celebrate right to the dugout, before throwing up the numbers four and five on his hands – a clear reference to former MI captain and team legend Rohit Sharma, who dons that shirt number and has become a mentor for the younger players in the MI team. Tilak also proceeded to point right at an equally joyous Rohit, who was on his feet applauding the younger cricketer’s effort.

Rohit embraces Tilak after match

Tilak was provided ample support from Will Jacks, while Rohit himself was aware that his slowish innings of 25(26) was bailed out by the power showcase at the end – a little bit of relief mixed into his reaction after match’s end.

 
Tilak Varma rohit sharma mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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