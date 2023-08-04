'Jadeja who?': Tilak Varma's epic 'Jonty Rhodes moment' on India debut vs WI, overshadows SKY with blistering knock

Remember what Rohit Sharma had said about Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. After a blockbuster season with Rohit's Mumbai Indians, youngster Tilak was drafted into the second-string Indian side for the West Indies T20Is. In an encounter where West Indies staged an upset by defeating India, Tilak's dreams came 'blue' as the rookie made his international debut.

Tilak Varma has simply raised his stocks(AFP-AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overwhelming favourites in the five-match series, Hardik Pandya's Team India handed debut caps to Tilak and pace ace Mukesh Kumar in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday. Making his presence felt on the field, young Tilak plucked an absolute screamer to complete the dismissal of Johnson Charles in the 8th over. "Wonderful. Magnificent. Excellent from Tilak Varma. He covered acreage," former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop thundered during match commentary as young Tilak made a darting run and completed a diving catch in Kuldeep Yadav's over.

ALSO READ: Team India scripts history, Pandya and Co. equal Pakistan's staggering feat in T20I series opener against West Indies

Tilak steals the show with epic Jonty moment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Young Tilak's fielding masterclass also reminded fans about legendary cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Tilak's ‘Jonty Rhodes' moment became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. "Next big thing in Indian cricket," one fan wrote. “Reminds me of Raina,” another fan added.

Tilak Varma smokes sixes in grand start to international career

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After taking a stunner on the field, Tilak returned to earn plaudits with his entertaining batsmanship. The debutant opened his account by smoking a six off his second delivery off Alzarri Joseph and the West Indies pacer glared and bowled another short-pitched delivery in the net ball, the young Indian left-hander transferred his weight to the back foot and pulled another six over square leg.

Batting at a strike rate of 177, Tilak smashed three sixes and 2 fours in his entertaining knock. When he was batting in the middle with Suryakumar Yadav, he overshadowed the right-hander in every possible way, which is not the easiest things to do in T20 cricket.

Tilak scored 39 off 22 balls in his first game for India. However, his batting heroics failed to inspire Team India in the 1st T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies. After Tilak's departure, Pandya and Co. mustered 145-9 in 20 overs as the Men In Blue lost the 1st T20I by four runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Not a bad way to start your international cricket'

Tilak top-scored for Team India in the series opener, and the youngster also received a special mention from skipper Pandya in the post-match presentation. “Very pleasing to see the way he started his innings. Not a bad way to start your international cricket with a couple of sixes,” skipper Pandya said. After a fruitful outing for India, Tilak is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I. The Men In Blue will meet the West Indies in the second encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON