Watch: Tilak Varma swept off his feet by overseas MI teammate's unexpected gesture after grand India debut

India may have lost the first T20I against West Indies by 4 runs, but Tilak Varma became the toast of the nation for his freak debut. Tilak, playing his first game for India, not only scored a brisk 39 off 22 balls but even took a Ravindra Jadeja-esque catch in the outfield. While fielding at mid-on, Tilak covered unbelievable ground before putting in a brilliantly-timed dive to dismiss Johnson Charles, and later, when it was his turn to bat, the 20-year-old youngster played some scintillating shots – two fours and three sixes – before holding out to Shimron Hetmyer. Tilak was one of the two debutants along with Mukesh Kumar, for India from last evening's game and although the fast bowler nailed the yorkers well, it was Tilak whose incredible hitting made headlines.

Tilak Varma was taken aback... and rightly so.(BCCI)

Tilak's batting earned him words of appreciation from certain former cricketers – Aakash Chopra, Mohammad Kaif etc. – and his captain Hardik Pandya, who found the knock 'pleasing'. However, what transpired after the match is something the youngster will always cherish. Tilak, who represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, received an unexpected surprise in the form of a video call from his MI teammate Dewald Brevis. Brevis and Tilak have played quite a few matches for MI during the last two season of the IPL and have formed quite the bond, as evident from the India youngster's reaction.

"Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don't know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It's such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It's great to see you out there, living your dream out. Those shots on the second and third ball gave me goosebumps. You always have my support and all the best for rest of the series. I'm backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother," Brevis said in the video.

Tilak wasn't expecting Brevis

The 'shots' mentioned by Brevis was a reference to Tilak's back-to-back sixes early in his innings. After shouldering arms to the first ball, Tilak clubbed consecutive sixes off Alzarri Joseph – two full-blooded pull shots off deliveries that were clocked at 143 and 146 kph. Tilak then smoked another maximum over long-off off Romario Shepherd before perishing to the same bowler. Nonetheless, Tilak had done his job and it was a shame that the rest of the batters could not capitalise on the tempo set by him. On Brevis' million-dollar gesture, Tilak admitted he didn't see it coming.

"I was thinking about it could be my coach, my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother. Thank you so much my brother. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon, and thank you so much," said Tilak, who scored 343 runs for MI in IPL 2023 to go with 397 the previous season.

