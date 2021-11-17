'Till Dravid is at the crease, Indian batting is safe and strong': Gavaskar hails new coach, draws similarity with Rohit

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has welcomed the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the new coach of the Indian cricket team and believes that like his batting, the Wall will bring a lot of calm and composure to Team India during his tenure. Dravid takes over from Ravi Shastri and one of the prior agendas for the former India captain would be to end India's eight-year-long ICC title drought.

The next big ICC event is next year's T20 World Cup, which takes place in Australia from October 16. The journey of India's preparation towards their World Cup dream begins Wednesday when a new-look Indian team face New Zealand in the first of three T20Is. This will make the first match of the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma era of Indian cricket. Citing a classic example of Dravid's batting, Gavaskar used a brilliant analogy as to describe how smoothly Dravid can blend into the role of India's head coach.

"When he used to play, we used to think that till Rahul Dravid is at the crease, the Indian batting is safe and strong. This is the reason why I believe that the new responsibility of head coach that falls upon him, he will be able to handle it in a similar way," Gavaskar said on the Follow the Blues Show on Star Sports.

Gavaskar went on to explain how India can benefit from the perk of the Rohit-Dravid pair. The legendary former India batter zeroed in on a few similar traits of the two individuals, highlighting how it can only bode well for Indian cricket going forward.

"If you look at both of their temperaments, they are quite similar. Rohit is of a quiet nature just like Rahul Dravid. So I think their bond will be quite good because both of them will understand each other well," added Gavaskar.