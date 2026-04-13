Tim David irks umpires, refuses to hand over ball during testing drama: ‘As a batter, you're not allowed to do that’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David left the on-field umpires visibly annoyed during their IPL 2026 clash against his former team, the Mumbai Indians, on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. The incident occurred during the first innings of the match, which RCB eventually won by 18 runs to climb to third place in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David, front right, during IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai(PTI)

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The moment unfolded in the 18th over of RCB’s innings, shortly after David smashed a towering six off a delivery from Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya. The full toss on leg stump was dispatched over deep mid-wicket and into the stands. The sheer power of the hit meant the ball had to be replaced.

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As a fresh box of balls was brought out, David picked one up and began inspecting it. The umpires asked him to hand it over, but he briefly held on, continuing to toy with it, which appeared to irritate the officials. He eventually returned the ball, before engaging in a light-hearted exchange with Rohit Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who was on commentary at the time, weighed in on the incident. “As a batter, you aren’t allowed to do that. He cannot check the ball. And if the shape of the ball is a problem, it is because you hit it for a six,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who was on commentary at the time, weighed in on the incident. “As a batter, you aren’t allowed to do that. He cannot check the ball. And if the shape of the ball is a problem, it is because you hit it for a six,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RCB beat MI at Wankhede {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB beat MI at Wankhede {{/usCountry}}

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After a loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati earlier in the week, RCB bounced back with a convincing win. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar powered them to a formidable total.

In reply, Mumbai were restricted to 222 for five, despite a late flourish from Sherfane Rutherford, who remained unbeaten on 71 off 31 balls. However, the match had effectively slipped away earlier, with the hosts reduced to 154 for five in 15.3 overs.

Bengaluru now sit third in the standings with six points from four matches, while Mumbai languish in eighth place with just one win.

RCB next return home to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they will face the Lucknow Super Giants on April 15.

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