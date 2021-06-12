'He'll trouble the Indians the most in WTC final': Monty Panesar warns Virat Kohli and Co. about Tim Southee

With less than a week to go for the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, the preparations are in full swing. The Indian cricketers are playing an intra-squad match simulation at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to prepare for the Kiwi challenge but former England spinner Monty Panesar thinks New Zealand pacer Tim Southee ‘will trouble’ the Indians the most in the WTC final.

Southee, who recently picked up six wickets in the first innings of the first Test against England at Lord’s, decided to rest for the second Test to stay fresh for the WTC final against India, which starts on June 18.

Panesar said Southee’s away going deliveries can be the danger for the Indian batsmen. The right-armer’s ability to ‘lure’ the batsmen outside the off stump is one of his biggest strengths, explained Panesar.

“I think Tim Southee will trouble the Indians the most in the swinging conditions. He is quite clever. He draws the batsman in by bowling slightly wide of the crease and slightly fuller. And that’s gonna be the danger ball for the Indian batsman. He’s going to lure them into hitting a half volley into the covers, and he will look to swing that ball. So that’s the ball the Indians need to watch out for," Panesar said while speaking with sports presenter Dr Yash Kashikar on Sportzoclock.

In the 6 Test matches that have been played in Southampton, the seamers without a doubt have dominated the proceedings. If things remain similar then it could come down to how the Indian top-order handle the likes of Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

Speaking about the composition of the two sides, Panesar said Kane Williamson’s team looks the better one as they have more variations in their bowling attack.

“I think New Zealand look slightly the better side. The reason being they have a lot more variations. They have a left-armer, right-armer and the tall bowler Jamieson as well. And that’s a lot more difficult for a batsman to adjust to.

“So NZ will be hoping that the Indians will be preparing against the likes of a right armer and a left-armer and practicing with the ball swinging, because that is where it is going to be really testing for India,” he said.