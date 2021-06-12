'That also adds depth to your batting': Virender Sehwag picks India's bowling combination for WTC final against NZ

The debate for Team India ahead of the World Test Championship final is the bowling combination they are going to play against New Zealand in Southampton. India have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj available in the pace department while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the premier spinners in the team. So it is a 'good headache' to have for Virat Kohli and the team management.

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag feels India have to play both Jadeja and Ashwin in the final as the team needs to play to its 'strengths. Sehwag believes that rather than going in with four pacers, India should go with two spinners in their five-man bowling line-up as it would also strengthen their lower middle-order batting.

"I don't how the wicket would look like on June 18th but one thing I have always believed is that you need to play to your strengths. If India can play with five specialist bowlers that will be great thing because I still believe that two spinners will come into effect on fourth and fifth day," Sehwag told PTI.

"Two spinners will be good for India because both Ashwin and Jadeja are capable all-rounders. That also adds depth to your batting. You don't need a sixth batsman with both of them around."

Opener Rohit Sharma countering Trent Boult's incoming deliveries will make for a fascinating contest, something that Virender Sehwag will be looking forward to during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, starting in Southampton on June 18.

Sehwag, who redefined the art of opening batting in Test cricket, feels that Rohit's qualities and recent form at the top of the order certainly makes him a candidate to succeed during the six Test matches in England this summer.

"No doubt Trent Boult-Tim Southee combination will pose a lot of challenge for Indians. They can move the ball both ways and are brilliant while bowling in partnerships also," Sehwag told PTI during an interview.

"Boult vs Rohit Sharma will be a contest that I would be looking forward to. If Rohit gets set and see off Boult's opening spell, it will be a treat to watch," feels one of India's greatest match-winners in the longer format.

(with PTI inputs)



