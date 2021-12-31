Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Time for someone else': Ex-ENG captain says Root 'has to bear personal responsibility' for Ashes loss; names successor

The former England captain lashed out at Joe Root, insisting that he has to “take personal responsibility” for Ashes debacle.
England's captain Joe Root is interviewed after losing to Australia on the third day of their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Australia wins the test by an innings and 14 runs and has retained the Ashes.(AP)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

England captain Joe Root has received backlash for his leadership in the Ashes series. The team's meek surrender against arch-rivals Australia, which saw the visitors lose all of their first-three Tests by a hefty margin, has led to criticism over Root's abilities as a captain and calls for his removal from the role.

Former England skipper Mike Atherton, criticizing Root's calls throughout the series, said all-rounder Ben Stokes is a viable alternative to replace the Yorkshireman.

Atherton also said coach Chris Silverwood should be shown the door after the series, which Australia have already wrapped up with two matches to spare.

Root, who has not won any of his three Ashes series in charge, was reluctant to discuss the long-term future of his captaincy after England lost by an innings and 14 runs in the third test in Melbourne.

"There have been so many errors here, from selection to strategy, that the captain has to bear personal responsibility ... This could have been a much closer series had Root got things right on the field," Atherton wrote in The Times.

"Root has been a good England captain, and has always carried himself superbly and is an incredible ambassador for the sport, but having done the job for five years and having had three cracks at the Ashes, including two awful campaigns in Australia, it is time for someone else to have a go.

"Ben Stokes is a viable alternative, having done an excellent job as a stand-in briefly in the summer. His bowling is starting to wind down, and, as he may not get into England's best T20 side now, he can be given a breather during those matches."

Atherton added Silverwood had proved a poor appointment and was "out of his depth".

"At the moment there seems to be an absence of authority and an unwillingness to challenge the players," he said.

"There is no way Silverwood will (or should) survive the Ashes, which should allow a reorganisation of the coaching and selecting responsibilities."

The fourth Ashes test will begin in Sydney on Jan. 5.

(With inputs from agency)

