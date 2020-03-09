‘Tired of seeing him celebrate, called him a clown’ - Colin Munro involved in fiery exchange with Imran Tahir

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:34 IST

Imran Tahir loves to bowl, he loves to pick up a wicket and he loves to celebrate. It is often a sprint which is also accompanied by flaying arms and chest thumping. It is one of the most glorious and expressive celebrations in cricket, but for New Zealand opening batsman Colin Munro, it is far from impressive.

During the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, things got pretty intense when Munro had few things to say to Tahir and this resulted in quite a heated exchange. It took place in the fifth over when Munro miscued an attempted shot and was caught by Sohail Tanvir. Tahir took off and this irked Munro who turned back and muttered few words. Tahir too hit back and both the players were involved in an unpleasant exchange.

“I am tired of seeing him (Imran Tahir) celebrate like that and I called him a clown and he took it the wrong way and then you saw what he said to me, so we will leave it at that, eh?,” said Munro and he was quoted by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq.

Colin Munro on his exchange with Imran Tahir after the bowler dismissed him "I am tired of seeing him (Imran Tahir) celebrate like that and I called him a clown and he took it the wrong way and then you saw what he said to me, so we will leave it at that, eh?" #MSvIU #PSLV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 8, 2020

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by nine wickets (DLS method) to book their berth in the playoffs for the first time. They also became the first team to enter the playoffs this season. The match was reduced to nine overs and Islamabad scored 91 for 7 in the allotted overs. In reply, Sultans chased down the target in seven overs and lost just the solitary wicket.