Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'To adapt well at No.6, finish games is outstanding': Jaffer places promising 27-year-old ahead of Hardik in T20 WC team
cricket

'To adapt well at No.6, finish games is outstanding': Jaffer places promising 27-year-old ahead of Hardik in T20 WC team

Jaffer comment came moments after India's 17-run win in Kolkata that helped them script a whitewash win against West Indies.
Wasim Jaffer; Hardik Pandya
Published on Feb 21, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Sunday made a massive statement on India's T20 World Cup team for the 2022 edition of the tournament, placing a promising and "outstanding" 27-year-old star ahead of Hardik Pandya for the pace-bowling all-rounder's role in the Indian team.

Jaffer comment came moments after India's 17-run win in Kolkata that helped them script a whitewash win against West Indies. Young Venkatesh Iyer scored 35 off 19 in the match and 92 runs in three innings in the series at a strike rate of 184 and a boundary every 3.6 balls. He also picked two crucial wickets in 3.1 overs he bowled in the series.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer admitted that Iyer has nudged ahead of Hardik in the race to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, although he feels that the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League will play a key role for the latter where he will be playing as the captain of the new franchise, Gujarat Titans.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: 'Blatant position abuse. Time for BCCI president to dive in': Furious Shastri hits out at reporter for threatening Saha

"At this point of time, I feel he's a little bit ahead because you don't know Hardik Pandya whether he's bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Panya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya," he said.

The former cricket was amazed at how Venkatesh adapted to his role in the Indian team where he is seen as a finisher as opposed to his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders where he opened in the previous season.

"I am surprised with how good he's playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he's bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup," he said.

Venkatesh has been retained for the three-match Sri Lanka series in the T20I format which begins from February 24 onwards while Hardik has been rested once again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya venkatesh iyer wasim jaffer indian cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP