To avoid Mankads: Glenn Phillips explains new innovative running method during NZ vs SL T20 World Cup clash

Glenn Phillips was in brilliant form as he hammered a knock of 104 runs off 64 balls during New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage at the SCG, in Sydney. Phillips' knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes as New Zealand posted 167 for seven in 20 overs, setting a target of 168 runs. Chasing a target of 168 runs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs. Phillips also caught everyone's attention with his running between the wickets, with him taking a sprinter's start position at the non-striker's end.

After the match, the 25-year-old revealed that his new technique was implemented to prevent any Mankad chances, where he could run-out backing up. The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed that his move wasn't planned and it happened at the spur of the moment.

"I guess the position was to be able to see the bowlers and take off as quick as possible. From a sprinter's start when you're trying not to be out of the crease as much as possible - there's been a lot going around about Mankads and leaving the crease", he said.

"At the end of the day, it's my responsibility to make sure that I'm in the crease and leave at the right time. If the bowler is doing his job, then he has the right to be able to take the bails off. For me to be able to get into that start, that position as quick as possible, it just made sense."

"It was very much at the spur of the moment. I actually had my three-point start wrong, which my best mate's going to probably give me a little bit of stick for later on. It's supposed to be the other arm and other leg."

Phillips also explained that the technique was beneficial to him due to his speed. "Maybe some people will use it. Maybe some people won't. Obviously the extension of the bat being in the crease gives you another extra foot or two, but at the end of the day, I've got little arms. So my speed is probably going to get me a little bit further than my reach is", he said. Currently on top of their group, New Zealand face England in their next fixture on Tuesday, at The Gabba in Brisbane.

