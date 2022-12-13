Watch - ‘Toh aap keh rahe hain Test chhor de?’: Babar Azam's befitting reply after suggestion to focus only in T20Is

England continued their winning run and defeated Pakistan by 24 runs in the second Test in Multan, which also saw them gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. The hosts lost the series opener by 74 runs on a dead track and outcome once again was similar, when the action shifted to a spin friendly wicket in Multan.

England, who opted to bat first, piled a challenging 281 before running out of wickets in the first innings. The tourists then folded Babar Azam and Co. for 202 and gained a crucial 79-run lead.

England then went to add another 275 runs in their second leaving Pakistan with a daunting task to chase down 355 in the fourth innings. Pakistan came close to the target, but fell short by 27 runs with their innings getting wrapped on 328.

Following the contest, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came for the press conference, where he was stumped by a reporter's question, who indirectly suggested that he along with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan should focus in T20s.

Babar, then gave a befitting response to the mediaperson, with a short and straightforward answer. Here is what happened:

Reporter: “Babar yeh fans k taraf se ek sawal hai, unka kehna tha Babar aur Rizwan jo hain, unko apna focus T20 pe karna chahiye, kyuki jaise woh out hote hain puri team down ho jati hain (This question is from the fans, who feel that Babar and Rizwan should focus in T20s. As they get out the rest of the team crumbles.)”

Babar interrupts: “Toh aap keh rahe hain Test chhor de? (So you are saying, we should stop playing Test?)”

Reporter: “Aap kya soch rahe hain is baare mein, T20 mein jaana chahiye (What are your thoughts on it, should you play T20?)”

Babar: “Sir, aisa kuch nahi soch rahe hum (Sir I'm not thinking anything like that.)”

Babar was packed for 1 in Pakistan's second innings but he scored 75 in the first. Rizwan, on the other hand, could only manage 10 and 30 in both the innings.

