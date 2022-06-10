Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Told him in IPL 2008 he'd become one of the greatest players but I dismissed him every time': Akhtar on RCB legend
cricket

'Told him in IPL 2008 he'd become one of the greatest players but I dismissed him every time': Akhtar on RCB legend

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had his predictions on RCB legend spot on 
Shoaib Akhtar
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was full praise for ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore star on Friday as he recalled his first meeting with “one of the greatest players ever”. Akhtar recalled his meeting with the player back kin the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League and revealed what he had told him back then. 

AB de Villiers may be known as a RCB legend, but he had started his IPL career at the Delhi Daredevils. He had played for the Delhi franchise between 2008 and 2010 before shifting base to RCB in 2011, where he spent 10 seasons before hanging his boots at the end of 2021 season. 

Akhtar was among the few chosen Pakistan cricketers to have played the IPL in 2008 and he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. 

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar recalled his first meeting with De Villiers at a private ceremony in 2008 where he had told him that he would one day become of the greats of the game and would even lead the South Africa cricket team.  

“I met him during IPL back in 2008. It was at a function, at a private ceremony. And I told him that he is a great player and asked him to get prepared to captain the South Africa team. I told him that he would become one of the greatest players ever,” he said. 

Akhtar also recalled his on-field battle with the the South Africa legend, whom he has dismissed four times in international cricket across 10 innings. 

“Fortunately, whenever I faced him I managed to dismiss him and at times I even felt that I could dismiss him easily. Then when he came to IPL, he tried to play the pull shot, but I knew that he would be late because there was a lot of pace on my delivery. And that is exactly what happened. He said that on Twitter that he is still having nightmares. I was sad and angry when he announced his retirement,” he added. 

De Villiers has confirmed that he will return to IPL next year and will be back at the RCB camp, but has yet not revealed his role for the 2023 season. 

Topics
royal challengers bangalore shoaib akthar
