‘Told my captain even if I go for sixes...’: Hardik Pandya explains his short-ball strategy, says ‘I fancy my bouncers’

Hardik Pandya continued to impress with his all-round display as he went to scalp four wickets in the third and final ODI against England at Old Trafford. The all-rounder bowled a total of seven overs at an economy of 3.40 and finished the innings with figures reading 4/24, which is so far his best in ODIs. Riding on his efforts, India managed to wrap the England innings well within the 50 overs, handing themselves an intriguing 260-run chase. Watch: Virat Kohli gives tips to Mohammed Siraj, India pacer dismisses Joe Root for duck next ball

Soon after the innings, Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara caught up with Pandya, where the all-rounder discussed in length about the short-ball theory, which helped him scalp the four wickets.

Pandya said that he changed his plans as per the requirement of the wicket, which he felt was not an ideal one to bowl full. Elaborating more on the excessive use of short balls, Pandya said that the format doesn't allow batters to dodge the short deliveries, which allows the bowlers to pick a wicket.

“I had to bend my back a bit. I had to change my plans - realised that this was not the wicket to go full - and go for the short-ball, use it as a wicket-taking delivery. I fancy my bouncers. In ODIs you have to take on the short ball and that gives a chance to take wickets,” said Pandya.

Pandya also shared the discussion he had with Rohit, while bowling to Liam Livingstone, who scored 27 off 31 balls.

“Livingstone likes to take on the short ball and that gives me goosebumps, he hit me for two sixes but I told my captain even if I go for four sixes here but I take a wicket it will make a difference,” he said.

Updating the fans about his fitness, which has saw him miss a significant amount of matches, Pandya said he's absolutely fine.

“The body is fine, that's why I'm bowling so much and without trouble. The captain has been fantastic on when I should bowl and when I should not, he has handled me nicely,” said Pandya.

