‘Top players, so I sledged all 3 of them’: Kiran More makes surprising revelation and it includes West Indies legend

Having shared the field with many legendary cricketers of his time, former India cricketer Kiran More made a surprising revelation about the top three players he sledged during his career. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he named Sir Vivian Richards, Javed Miandad and Martin Crowe in the list.

"They are all top players. One is Sir Vivian Richards, Javed Miandad and Martin Crowe. Top, big-time players, so I sledged all three of them", he quipped.

While conversing with Sportskeeda, he also revealed his one wish of wanting to produce one more Hardik Pandya from his academy. The all-rounder is currently with Team India for their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. He made his India debut in 2016 and has gone on to play in 11 Tests, 66 ODIs and 73 T20Is.

During the interaction, More also said that he would have been a chef if not a cricketer, as his father was an outstanding cook. He also picked Tilak Varma and Rajat Patidar as the next big thing in Indian cricket, and also named Kapil Dev as the best leader he has played under.

The 60-year-old also labelled Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar as the most stylish cricketer among his teammates. He also went on to state that Patrick Patterson, Wasim Akram, Allan Donald and Malcolm Marshall were the toughest bowlers he ever faced in his career.

