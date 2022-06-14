Trent Boult creates unique batting record with fiery cameo in England vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Trent Boult is one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation and will go down as an all-time New Zealand great when he retires with the ball. However, he is not particularly well known for his batting prowess and so it is not always that you see his name being taken while speaking about a new batting record being set.

But that is what happened on Tuesday when Boult went on to become the highest scoring No.11 in the history of Test cricket. Boult smashed 17 runs in 15 balls against New Zealand on Day 5 of the second Test at Trent Bridge and took his overall tally at the position to 640 runs from 79 innings.

Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan previously held the record, having scored 623 runs in 98 innings. Boult averages 16.41 and has an unbeaten 52 against Bangladesh batting at No.11.

It is to be noted that England veteran James Anderson, who was eventually the man who dismissed Boult and ended the New Zealand innings, is hot on Boult's heels with 618 runs in 165 innings.

Boult's innings was part of a 35-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the 10th wicket which took New Zealand's lead close to 300 runs. It meant that they set hosts England a target of 299 runs to win the second Test and thus seal a series victory.

