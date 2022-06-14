Home / Cricket / Trent Boult creates unique batting record with fiery cameo in England vs New Zealand 2nd Test
cricket

Trent Boult creates unique batting record with fiery cameo in England vs New Zealand 2nd Test

  • Trent Boult smashed 17 valuable runs off 15 balls against England and in the process managed to actually set a run scoring record in Test cricket. 
Boult smashed 17 off 16 balls(Getty Images)
Boult smashed 17 off 16 balls(Getty Images)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 06:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Trent Boult is one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation and will go down as an all-time New Zealand great when he retires with the ball. However, he is not particularly well known for his batting prowess and so it is not always that you see his name being taken while speaking about a new batting record being set. 

But that is what happened on Tuesday when Boult went on to become the highest scoring No.11 in the history of Test cricket. Boult smashed 17 runs in 15 balls against New Zealand on Day 5 of the second Test at Trent Bridge and took his overall tally at the position to 640 runs from 79 innings. 

Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan previously held the record, having scored 623 runs in 98 innings. Boult averages 16.41 and has an unbeaten 52 against Bangladesh batting at No.11.

It is to be noted that England veteran James Anderson, who was eventually the man who dismissed Boult and ended the New Zealand innings, is hot on Boult's heels with 618 runs in 165 innings. 

Boult's innings was part of a 35-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the 10th wicket which took New Zealand's lead close to 300 runs. It meant that they set hosts England a target of 299 runs to win the second Test and thus seal a series victory. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
trent boult england cricket team new zealand + 1 more
trent boult england cricket team new zealand
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out