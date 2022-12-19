‘Tricky scenario’: T20 World Cup winner Chris Woakes reveals reason behind skipping IPL 2023 Auction

Having just won the T20 World Cup with England, Chris Woakes would have easily found a team in the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction. The 33-year-old all-rounder was part of England playing XI in the final vs Pakistan, where they won by five wickets, at the MCG in Melbourne. Although Woakes failed to take a wicket in the final, his tournament tally was five scalps, including one in the semi-final vs India. But it was a surprise for fans to see that Woakes' name is missing from the list of players to go under the hammer in the upcoming auction.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Woakes revealed that it 'wasn't an easy decision by any means', but he wanted to force his way into Ashes contention by playing for Warwickshire in the County Championship. He missed the whole of 2022 summer with injury and is not pivotal to England's Test team plans under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

"It wasn't an easy decision, by any means. There's still a part of me that wishes I could go because the IPL is a great tournament and financially it could be very rewarding - but I didn't want to make the decision solely on finance. It's a tricky scenario: having just won a World Cup, potentially stock could be high. There are obviously some other players who are likely to go big but I could have been next on the list behind them", he said.

"I had conversations with a lot of people and some with franchises as well, who sounded keen, which made it harder to pull out. But having not played any cricket in the English summer last year, it's a good opportunity for me to set myself up for, hopefully, a really strong summer with England.

"It's an Ashes year and I haven't played much red-ball cricket. I need to suggest to people and remind people that I can play red-ball cricket and get through it - both from a fitness point of view, but also to show what I can do to try and have a go at being part of the Ashes", he further added.

The 33-year-old also revealed that he spoke to England's managing director during the T20I tour of Pakistan in September, where he was reassured that he was still a part of the Test team but needed to get himself fit.

"The IPL is hard to turn down because the best players go there, it's financially rewarding and it's been brilliant for my career. But the trade-off is that opportunity to play for Warwickshire, which I've always loved doing. It's tricky as an international player, particularly with the current schedule, and more so as a bowler: you don't get the opportunity to come back and play much for your county", he stated.

