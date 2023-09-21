Tri-colour surprise in India's ICC World Cup 2023 jersey, internet calls it a masterstroke

With only two weeks to go for the ICC World Cup 2023, a bit of spice was added to the excitement. ICC, on Wednesday, launched the anthem of this edition's World Cup to be held in India. While the anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole', got mixed reactions on social media, a couple of hours later, Adidas, India's kit partners, came up with an anthem of their own for the Indian cricket team. The 2-minute 21-second anthem which is called "Impossible Nahi Ye Sapna, 3 Ka Dream Hai Apna", taps into India's quest to win the third ODI World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma with the new Word Cup jersey

Kapil Dev led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983 and then MS Dhoni put an end to a long wait with India's second ODI World Cup victory in 2011. In between, India won another World Cup in 2007 but that was in the T20 format.

The Adidas anthem features India captain Rohit Sharma, superstar Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, youngster Shubman Gill, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"1983 - the spark. 2011 - the glory.

2023 - the dream.

Impossible nahi yeh sapna, #3kaDream hai apna," BCCI tweeted.

Apart from the catchy rap containing a message to put an end to India's long wait to win an ICC trophy, the video also gave a glimpse into India's World Cup jersey.

India's World Cup 2023 to have tri-colour stripes

There was a major change to the jersey that India wore in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. The three white stripes over the shoulder have been replaced by India's tri-colour. The jerseys that Rohit, Kohli and others were seen wearing in the video had orange, white and green stripes on the shoulder.

Netizens believed the move from Adidas was a masterstroke and the tri-colour stripes took India's World Cup jersey to another level. That is not the only change that India's jersey from the Asia Cup will see. There will be no Dream 11 logo during the World Cup as ICC does not allow anything apart from the team's name in the centre of the jersey.

Despite not winning an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India will enter the ODI World Cup as one of the favourites. The primary reasons behind that are their strong squad, recent form and familiarity with home conditions. India warmed up for the event nicely by winning the Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth time.

The two-time ODI World Cup champions will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The tournament opener will be played England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad in what would be a repeat of the last edition's final.

