ICC roasted as fans reject World Cup 2023 anthem minutes after its launch

The International Council (ICC) on Wednesday, launched the official anthem of World Cup 2023 which begins in India on October 5. The anthem is called 'Dil Jashn Bole' and it stars Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The music has been created by Pritam, one of Bollywood's most coveted composers. The anthem also features choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who is the wife of India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The three-minute 22-second-long anthem shows a journey through India on board the 'One Day Express'. Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma in the World Cup 2023 anthem

Speaking about the Anthem launch, Ranveer Singh said: "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

Music composer Pritam said the song is aimed to invite the world to come and celebrate the cricket extravaganza. "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever," he said.

"The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion," ICC said.

Despite ICC's efforts, the song did not receive a warm welcome from fans on social media. ICC was criticised heavily for not being able to capture the pulse of cricket fans like the anthems of previous editions in 2011 and 2015. The 2011 World Cup anthem song was composed by Shankar Mahadevan and was called "De Ghumake"

The World Cup begins with defending champions England taking on last edition's runner-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India start off their campaign against five-time winners Australia on October 8 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 10 teams are taking part in this year's event. All teams will play against each other with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

