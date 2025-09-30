'Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh': Suryakumar Yadav clearly saw Mohsin Naqvi leave with Asia Cup after India remained defiant

The India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup final was a thriller in Dubai on Sunday. Both sides had an equal chance to clinch the title, but India ended up sealing a narrow five-wicket victory. Just like the other two India vs Pakistan fixtures in the tournament this year, this match also saw controversy after Rinku Singh's match-winning four. The post-match presentation saw Suryakumar Yadav and Co. celebrate without the trophy in controversial circumstances. The Indian team didn't want the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB boss and Pakistan's interior minister. The presentation was also delayed by the absence of the Pakistan cricket team, who arrived very late. Indian players and team staff celebrate Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan without the trophy.(Surjeet Yadav)

According to reports, it was decided that Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni would do the honours. But after the Pakistan players took their medals and Salman Agha got the runners-up cheque, Simon Doull announced that India would not collect their trophy. Meanwhile, Naqvi also left the stadium.

‘Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh’: Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar opened up on the post-match presentation theatrics and maintained that his team didn't make anyone wait for the ceremony to start.

"We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside," he said.

He also denied BCCI's involvement in the decision to snub Naqvi. "First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground. They (ACC officials) were standing there on the stage and we were standing below. I saw them talking on stage and I don’t know the details of their chat. Some in the crowd started booing. And then we saw someone who was their representative taking the trophy and running away," he said.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has also stated that the Indian cricket board will be filing a complaint against Naqvi's actions for taking away the trophy.