TSK's bowling masterclass helps them to 17-run win over MINY in MLC 2023

The Texas Super Kings produced a fantastic display with the ball to defeat MI New York by 17 runs in the 7th match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Monday. The Super Kings posted 154/7 in their 20 overs before restricting MI New York to 137/8.

Mitchell Santner played a fantastic cameo of 27 runs off 13 balls

MI New York's opening batter Monank Patel departed for a duck in the second over after edging a delivery from Rusty Theron to the wicketkeeper. Thereafter, Shayan Jahangir and Steven Taylor struck a few boundaries, but MI New York were still behind the required run rate at 46/1 at the end of the 8th over. Texas Super Kings' Zia-ul-Haq made matters worse for MI New York by dismissing Steven Taylor for 15 runs off 21 balls in the 9th over.

Shayan Jahangir and Nicholas Pooran smashed 18 runs off Mohammad Mohsin in the 10th over, but their partnership didn't last long as Pooran was run out in the 13th over for 19 runs off 15 balls. Mohsin dismissed Jahangir and Pollard in successive deliveries soon after as MI New York were in deep trouble at 92/5 at the end of the 14th over.

Tim David and Rashid Khan tried to take MI New York over the line through a few boundaries, but Daniel Sams conceded only 3 runs in the final over and ensured that the Super Kings walked off the field as winners.

Earlier in the day, the Texas Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat first. Devon Conway got the Super Kings off to a fantastic start with two boundaries in the first over. However, Kagiso Rabada bowled out Captain Faf du Plessis for 8 runs off 9 balls to reduce the Texas Super Kings to 20/1 in the third over. But, Conway continued to strike boundaries as the Super Kings reached 46/1 in 6 overs.

MI New York found a way to stop the flow of runs in the 7th and 8th overs and eventually dismissed Cody Chetty for 12 runs off 18 balls. David Miller also found it difficult to get his innings going as he fell to Rabada for 17 runs off 15 balls in the 16th over.

Even though Conway kept losing partners, he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. With a superlative innings of 74 runs off 55 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 1 six, Conway took the Super Kings' score to 122/4 in 16.5 overs. Thereafter, Mitchell Santner played a fantastic cameo of 27 runs off 13 balls to help his team post 154/7 in their 20 overs.

