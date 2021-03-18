Home / Cricket / Twitter ablaze after third umpire gives Suryakumar Yadav out due to 'soft signal' in India vs England 4th T20I
cricket

Twitter ablaze after third umpire gives Suryakumar Yadav out due to 'soft signal' in India vs England 4th T20I

The third umpire’s decision to give Suryakumar Yadav out after not finding 'conclusive evidence' to rule against the 'soft signal' did not go down well with Twitteratis. Here is how Twitter reacted to third umpire’s decision against Suryakumar Yadav in India vs England 4th T20I.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav was given out by the third umpire

Twitter was ablaze after Suryakumar Yadav was given out caught by third umpire in what appeared to be a very close call during the India vs England 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar, who came into the Indian side for this do-or-die encounter due to an injury to Ishan Kishan, was playing a breathtaking knock before this decision cut his innings short.

It happened in the 14th over of the Indian innings. Suryakumar, who had hit a lap shot over fine-leg in the previous delivery of Sam Curran, went for the similar shot in the second ball of the over. This time, however, the fine-leg fielder pushed back and Suryakumar did not get the desired timing.

India vs England 4th T20I live score

Dawid Malan came charging in took the catch diving in front. It was a close call as there was enough doubt of the ball touching the ground. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs with the soft signal – ‘out’.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICC tweets after Suryakumar Yadav slams 28-ball fifty in 4th T20I vs England

High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer

Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series

'Would've picked him come what may': Ex opener not happy with India's XI

In the end, that soft signal spelt the doom for Suryakumar as the third umpire did not find any 'conclusive evidence' to overturn the decision despite seeing multiple replays – with a few of them suggesting there was nothing underneath the ball when Malan took the catch.

Suryakumar, who got his first opportunity to bat at the international level, had to take the long walk back after scoring 57 off 31 balls.

The third umpire’s decision, however did not go down well with Twitteratis.

Here is how Twitter reacted to third umpire’s decision against Suryakumar Yadav

England won the toss and decided to send India in. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 21 runs before the latter was dismissed.

Suryakumar walked in at No.3 and hit his first ball in international cricket for a six over fine-leg.

The right-hander hit three sixes and six fours in his innings but none of India's big guns got going in this match.

Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18) and Rishabh Pant (30 off 23) made useful contributions as India finished with 185 for 8.

For England, Jofra Archer finished with 4 wickets for 33 runs.

India are trailing 2-1 in this five-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england suryakumar yadav
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP