Two bookies arrested for faking accreditation cards during IPL 2021

A couple of bookies were arrested and sent into police custody after they forged accreditation cards during the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Delhi. They have been sent to a five-day police remand.

"Two bookies arrested and sent to judicial custody for getting fake accreditation cards & entering Arun Jaitley Stadium illegally on May 2 during IPL match between Rajasthan Royals & SunRisers Hyderabad. FIR registered under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act," news agency ANI tweeted.

In what turned out to be the penultimate match of the season before the IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, the Royals beat Sunrisers by 55 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The BCCI took the decision of calling off the IPL 2021 after two more players - Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals - had returned Covid positive tests.