'Two curators from BCCI came 8-10 days back...': MPCA points finger at board, Team India for ICC's Indore pitch verdict

It has been three days since the third Test between India and Australia finished, with a day left before the final tie in Ahmedabad kicks off, but the talk around Indore pitch isn't over yet. It was immensely criticised throughout the three days of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series action where 31 wickets fell in seven sessions, 26 of which were picked by spinners. ICC later deemed it "poor" and handed three demerit points. However, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) pointed their fingers straight towards the BCCI and the Indian team management for the furore over Indore track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia scripted a famous nine-wicket win on what a raging turner at the Holkar Stadium. It was Australia's second win in six years in India, both of which came under the leadership of Steve Smith.

After the match, ICC Match Referee Chris Broad said: “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start." The venue now stands on the verge of getting suspended, but MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar clarified that they weren't responsible for the "poor" verdict from ICC.

ALSO READ: WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia? All qualification scenarios explained

Speaking to Times of India, Khandekar clarified that two BCCI curators had arrived more than a week before the match in Indore and made the pitch as per the instruction from the the board and the Indian team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two curators from BCCI had come eight to ten days before the match. The pitch was prepared under their supervision. The MPCA had no role in making the pitch,” he said. “I want to make it clear that just like any other state board association in international matches, MPCA has no role in making the pitch. BCCI curators come and they get the direction from BCCI along with the Indian team management.”

The MPCA boss was however unfazed over the criticism of the match finishing within three days.

“As far as match finishing in three days is concerned, we have seen such of matches in Nagpur and Delhi also. There has been criticism of the pitch but if you will see the post-match conference, both captains have supported the pitch so we have nothing to add,” Khandekar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON