Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC
United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt were on Tuesday suspended by the ICC after they were found guilty of trying to fix matches during the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019.
Former UAE captain Naveed and top-order batsman Shaiman were found guilty of two offences each under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code after they exercised their right to a hearing before a tribunal.
"The pair remain suspended and sanctions will follow in due course," the ICC said in a statement following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.
The two players were "party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019."
The duo is also guilty of "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the (anti-corruption code)" at the same tournament.
Naveed, a seamer, was also found guilty of similar breaches during the T10 League in 2019, which followed the qualifier.
In October 2019, three UAE players, including Naveed and Shaiman, and a participant from Ajman were charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and the players were provisionally suspended with immediate effect.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘My captain boosted my morale’: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Boss, just carry on': Rathour says Gill had 'all the answers' against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa comeback reduces Pakistan to 33-4 in reply to 220
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I like his chances': Isa Guha names player who can replace Paine as captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir suggests not to put ‘too much pressure’ on Gill after Australia heroics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I closed my eyes and ran, Saini was running on one leg': Pant relives Gabba win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They're well prepared': Jayawardene has his say on India vs England series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli has made India a tough side, can't be bullied: Nasser Hussain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will take half my moustache out: Ashwin's open challenge to Pujara for Eng Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox