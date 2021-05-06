IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to Covid-19
Two weeks apart, Veda Krishnamurthy loses mother and sister to Covid-19. (Getty Images)
Two weeks apart, Veda Krishnamurthy loses mother and sister to Covid-19. (Getty Images)
cricket

Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to Covid-19

  • Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Indian woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to Covid-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus. The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

Veda, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
veda krishnamurthy
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP