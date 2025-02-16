Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U-19 skipper Niki Prasad graduates to WPL centrestage

ByShalini Gupta
Feb 16, 2025 08:02 PM IST

The 19-year-old delivered with the bat in Delhi Capitals’ thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in Vadodara

Chandigarh: Niki Prasad captained India to the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup barely a fortnight ago, though the headlines in Malaysia were hogged by the top-order batters and the bowlers. In the team’s unbeaten run to the title, the No.4 batter even got to bat only twice, such was the domination of the top order.

Niki Prasad of Delhi Capitals batting during their match against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.
Niki Prasad of Delhi Capitals batting during their match against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.

On Saturday evening, the player from Karnataka finally got a chance to show her composure and batting skills, and Prasad delivered for Delhi Capitals in a thrilling two-wicket win off the last ball against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.

The 19-year-old scored a composed 33-ball 35, lifting DC after they had slipped to 76/4 chasing a modest victory target of 165. Her partnership with Alice Capsey and staying put till leaving the team with two runs to get off the last two deliveries fetched her the Player-of-the-Match award.

“This is the first game for me in WPL. I wanted to go out there and express myself and make sure DC won. I visualised before the match, knew what I had to do, got it done. The situation we were in, just singles would not have been enough. I wanted to get calculative boundaries along with the singles. Looking at the big players and legends, I am excited and motivated to give my best,” said Prasad, who batted at No.6.

Having missed selection for the first U-19 World Cup because of her modest strike rate, Prasad took a break from the game and focused on studies. She worked on her hitting skills and was handed captaincy for the victorious U-19 Asia Cup and U-19 World Cup campaigns.

“Niki is a very intelligent cricketer. Her communication skills and the way she backed her teammates in the World Cup was enormous. She could not get many chances to bat in the Asia Cup and World Cup as mostly the Indian top-order would be at the crease. Whatever days she got to practice with DC she made the most of it. I was a bit surprised to see her in the playing XI against MI. She played with utmost calmness and hit those four boundaries in crunch situations,” said India’s U-19 team coach Nooshin-Al-Khadeer.

Prasad was the top-scorer in the 2024 T20 Challenger Trophy with 162 runs in four matches at a strike-rate of 125.58. She was bought by DC in the WPL auction for 10 lakh. Her impressive performance on WPL debut

“She is mentally very strong and I am sure after this knock, captain Meg Lanning is going to back her in all the matches. She should use the WPL platform and aim to break into the Indian team. She has it in her,” added Nooshin.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On