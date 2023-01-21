U-19 World Cup: Australia beat India by 7 wickets

Australia handed India seven-wicket defeat in the U-19 Women’s World Cup at Potchefstroom on Saturday as the Shafali Verma led team suffered its first defeat in the tournament.

India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game, but the confidence didn’t help as their opponents rode on clinical bowling performances by their medium-pacers. The loss makes India’s next game against Sri Lanka crucial.

Asked to bat first, India lost skipper Shafali in the second over, dismissed by quickie Milly Illingworth. The Indian captain had warmed up with two boundaries when she fell.

Although fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat was there, the Aussie bowlers chipped away at the other end. Illingworth dismissed Gongadi Trisha for four runs. Sonia Mendhiya was bowled by the 15-year-old Sonia Maggie Clark for two.

Indian hopes of a batting revival with Richa Ghosh joining Shweta were dashed when Clark removed her for seven runs.

Shweta hung around in a bid to help revive India’s innings until her dismissal for 21 off 29 balls, the highest score of the side.

Pacer Sianna Ginger mounted pressure on Shweta, eventually dismissing her in the 11th over to reduce India to 54/5. At this point, India’s batting collapse looked inevitable. Ginger maintained good line and length, scalping two more wickets in the form of Parshavi Chopra (8) and Mannat Kashyap (1). India could not even last 20 overs as they were dismissed for 87 in 18.5 overs.

In reply, Australia achieved the target losing three wickets in 13.5 overs. Indian spinners showed some fight but the Australia batters did not falter chasing a meagre target.

Medium-pacer Titas Sadhu and spinners Archana Devi and Sonam Yadav took one wicket each. For Australia, Claire Moore (25) and Amay Smith (26) remained unbeaten.

