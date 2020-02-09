U19 World Cup final timing: Live streaming of India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match at Potchefstroom online and on TV

India U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the U19 World Cup 2020 final at Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday. Both India U19 and Bangladesh U19 have reached to the final of the U19 World Cup without losing a match. India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hundred in the semfinal against Pakistan while Bangladesh put up an all-round show in the second semifinal against New Zealand.

The last time India U19 played Bangladesh U19 in the world cup, India emerged as the winning side. India U19 hold a 4-1 edge over Bangladesh U19 (not including no results) but they were given a run for their money when they faced BAN U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final in 2019.

This is India’s seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time.

India has won the tournament four times. They managed to take away the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Where is the U19 World Cup final, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 taking place?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final match will take place at Senwes Park cricket ground in Potchefstroom.

What is the timing of the U19 World Cup final, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final match begins at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday (February 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of U19 World Cup final, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.

How to watch online live streaming of U19 World Cup final, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19?

The online live streaming of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup final match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.