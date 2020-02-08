U19 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh Weather report: What if final gets washed out?

cricket

India are set to defend their U19 World Cup crown against Bangladesh in the final on Sunday. The side led by Priyam Garg made it through to the final after a stunning 10-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Now, India will be hoping to win their record-extending fifth World Cup title. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be competing in the final of any ICC tournament for the first-ever final, and will be eyeing their maiden title win.

But, as per the weather report of Potchefstroom on Sunday, rain could play a spoilsport. As per Accuweather, the temperature in the city is expected to hover around 28 degrees and 15 degrees. Clouds intervals with shower or thunderstorms are predicted in the area during morning, while strong thunderstorms are predicted in the evening. There is 41 to 44 per cent probability of precipitation is predicted with 3 mm to 4.8 mm rain.

So, the big question is - what happens if the final between India and Bangladesh gets washed out?

When contacted, ICC replied: “The hours of play on the Reserve Day shall be the same as on the scheduled day for the match (including the extra time provision). If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the umpires shall use the available extra time and, if necessary, reduce the number of overs to try to achieve a result on that day.”

“Each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be achieved. If play has not resumed by the cut-off time required to allow the minimum number of overs to be bowled to achieve a result on the scheduled day, play shall be abandoned for the day and the Reserve Day shall be used to complete the match. On the Reserve Day, play shall recommence under the same assumption that the last ball was bowled on the scheduled day.

“The match starts when the coin toss takes place and teams are exchanged. If the toss occurs on the scheduled day and there is no play thereafter, the result of the toss and the named teams shall be carried through to the Reserve Day. In making their decisions in relation to ground, weather and light, the umpires shall aim to maximize play on the scheduled day of the match in order to achieve a result on that day, as if there was no Reserve Day available.”

“If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, the teams shall be declared joint winners,” ICC added.

Head-to-head stats

The last time India faced Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup was back in 2018 in the quarterfinal. India emerged victorious in the match. Since then, the two teams have faced seven times against eah other in all competitions, in which India have won four times and lost once. Two of the matches between the two teams were abandoned. The last time India beat Bangaldesh was in July 2019 when they won the match by two wickets.