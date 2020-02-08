ICC U19 World Cup: 5 matches, 5 wins - Team India’s road to final in South Africa

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:58 IST

Team India will look for their fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup crown when they lock horns against Bangladesh in a mouth-watering final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. It will be a contest between one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament against first-time finalists Bangladesh. India previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 while they finished runners-up in 2006 and 2016. Let’s take a look a how India sealed a place in the championship clash for this edition of the multi-national tournament.

Also Read: Pujara, Rahane wish young brigade ahead of ICC Under-19 World Cup final

Match 7, Group A: India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs

An impressive batting performance, topped by disciplined bowling, saw India romp home to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Batting first, India put up a more than competitive score of 297/4, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59), skipper Priyam Garg (56) and vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52) scoring fifties. The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling them out for just 207 in 45.2 overs.

Match 11, Group A: India beat Japan by 10 wickets

India thumped debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a place in the quarters. India bowled out the minnows for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leggie Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets. It was the joint second lowest total in the history of the tournament and joint third lowest in Under-19 history. India needed just 4.5 overs to get over the line with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and Kumar Kushagra (13) remaining unbeaten.

Also Read: Bangladesh U19 players dance after sealing historic final berth - Watch

Match 20, Group A: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs (DLS)

India recorded their third win of the tournament by beating New Zealand in a rain-affected game in Bloemfontein. Following half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena, rain came lashing down hard and the target was 192 for New Zealand to chase in 23 overs. Ravi Bishnoi scalped four wickets while Atharva Ankolekar snared three as India won the match by 44 runs.

Quarter-final 1: India beat Australia by 74 runs

Pacer Kartik Tyagi shone the brightest as India blew away Australia to record a comfortable 74-run victory at Portchefstroom. Kartik’s four wickets came after India recovered through Atharva Ankolekar’s combative half-century to reach 233/9. Riding on Kartik’s spell in which he swung the ball at a good speed, India bundled out Australia for 159 with 6.3 overs to spare.

Also Read: Atharva Ankolekar’s final of reckoning after IPL miss

Semi-final 1: India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*) and Divyansh Saxena (59*) kept a cool head to string together the highest ever opening partnership against Pakistan by any team at this level as India won the match by 10 wickets. The performance of the openers complimented that of the bowlers who produced the goods to restrict a talented Pakistan side to a below par total of 172. Left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3/28 in 8.1 overs. His new ball partner Kartik Tyagi took 2/32 while leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi ended with figures of 2/46.